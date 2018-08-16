WATCH: Battalion commander rushes a soldier to the floor

A commander of a battalion in the Givati Brigade filmed pulling a soldier to the floor in order to prevent him from leaving the unit.

The soldier was one of three soldiers who worked in the kitchen and asked for a party that had not yet been clarified to leave the unit. The commander used force, apparently after consultation with the military criminal investigation division, and confronted one of the soldiers.

"The incident was recognized and reported by the battalion commander immediately after it happened," said an IDF spokesperson. "The division commander investigated the incident and the officer was reprimanded."