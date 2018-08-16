Report: Egypt offers Israel direct negotiations with Hamas

PA sources say Egypt seeks to have Israeli, Hamas delegations in the same building during cease-fire negotiations.

Palestinian Authority sources claimed Thursday afternoon that Egypt had offered Hamas and other organizations whose representatives were in Cairo the opportunity to conduct direct negotiations with an Israeli delegation for a temporary cease-fire.

According to the sources, if the Arab organizations agree a delegation of senior Israeli officials will come next week to sit in a room adjacent to the Palestinian Arabs while the Egyptians travel between the sides to mediate.

The Lebanese Al-Miyadin network reported earlier that the agreements reached between Israel and Hamas for a temporary arrangement included the opening of a sea route between Gaza and Cyprus, which would be under Israeli security supervision.

According to the report, the cease-fire will be declared for a period of only one year.

PA sources told the network that it was also agreed that Qatar would pay for electricity to Gaza and that the money would be channeled through Israel. In addition, the Qataris will also take responsibility for the payment to Hamas government employees.

The head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, yesterday held a secret visit to Israel and is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, an Israeli source confirmed. Minister of National Security Meir Ben Shabat and ISA Director Nadav Argaman.

Yesterday, a source made it clear after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that any future arrangement with Hamas would include the return of the fallen and civilians held in the Gaza Strip.

"There will be no real arrangement with Hamas without the return of our boys and citizens to the home and the promise of quiet for a long time. The current calm is the result of aggressive IDF activity that will continue as necessary. In light of this, the Kerem Shalom operation was renewed and the fishing area was opened," the source said.