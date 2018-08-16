Barkat: 'Israel strengthened relations with Latin America'

'I brought the blessings of the people of Israel to the (new) President of Paraguay as he was sworn in,' Jerusalem's mayor said.

Jerusalem's mayor, Nir Barkat celebrated the continued growth in bilateral relations with Latin American countries as he concluded an official visit to the region on behalf of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"I brought the blessings of the people of Israel to the President of Paraguay as he was sworn in at the Presidential Palace, and I thanked him for the deep friendship between our two countries," Barkat said referencing his attendance at the inauguration of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez.

"We spoke about strengthening our special relationship and further deepening our cooperation," he continued.

Barkat also took the time to meet with the outgoing president of Paraguay, Horacío Cartés as well as Guatemala's president Jimmy Morales, as testament to the inroads that Israel has recently made in Latin America.

"During my official visit, I also met with Colombian President Ivan Duque and many foreign dignitaries and friends of Israel, as well as Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and outgoing Paraguayan President Horacío Cartés, who transferred their embassies to Jerusalem," noted Barkat.

During his tour of the region, the mayor focused particularly on expanding economic ties with Paraguay, as he not only met with Paraguay's minister of industry and trade and the minister of technology and commmunications but also the Israel-Paraguay Chamber of Commerce.

Barkat also extended an invitation to President Benitez to visit the Israeli capital.