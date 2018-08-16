Child seriously hurt in construction accident

5-year-old boy in serious condition after being struck by block falling from construction on his building. 2 arrested for negligence.

A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured in the afternoon when blocks fell from a crane to the balcony of his home in Modi'in Illit.

Magen David Adom paramedics and rescue workers treated the child who was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center.

United Hatzalah paramedic Yisrael Becker said that "together with other paramedics, we gave primary care to a child who fell from the entry level to the first floor. According to reports of passersby, he fell with a block that had been cut off due to construction work on the top floor of the building. The child was then taken to continue receiving medical treatment at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer when his condition is defined as serious."

The police said that an initial investigation indicated that the building in which the child was living was undergoing construction on the top floor. A crane that brought building materials onto the roof hit the wall of the block-covered building, some of which were released and fell onto the balcony where the boy was staying.

The investigation also revealed that the stones apparently hit the porch railing and the child stumbled and fell to the bottom floor.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of negligence in relation to the incident.