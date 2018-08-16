UNRWA: We'll open school year on time

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has announced it will open the school year in schools under its auspices.

These are schools in the refugee camps in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and schools under UNRWA auspices in East Jerusalem.

The announcement was made after a month ago the agency threatened not to open the school year because of a budget crisis.

Over the past few years, UNRWA has faced an ongoing budgetary crisis, that recently intensified after the US administration decided to significantly cut UNRWA funding.

The cuts to UNRWA services in Gaza came amid warnings from the United Nations that the enclave is on the brink of war after scores of rioters were killed during violent protests along the border with Israel.

In January, President Donald Trump's administration announced that it was reducing its contribution to the agency, arguing that UNRWA was in need of reform.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has said Washington will not restore the aid until the Palestinian Authority agrees "to come back to the negotiation table" with Israel.