Man resists arrest with electric screwdriver

Petah Tikva resident arrested on suspicion of swastika graffiti on synagogue wall. Police arrive to find original method of resisting arrest

A Petah Tikva resident aged 36 was arrested on suspicion of spraying graffiti on a synagogue and Health and Social Security Ministry branches in the city.

The investigation was opened following a complaint filed by the Petach Tikva police on swastika graffiti and SS letters sprayed on the exterior wall of a synagogue on Ahad Ha'am Street in the city.

Upon receiving the complaint an investigation was opened in which two other graffiti sites were found, one on the same street at the Health Ministry branch and the other at the National Insurance branch on Rothschild Street in the city.

Within a few hours police investigators managed to locate a suspect in the three acts, and in the afternoon police arrived at his house to take him to the police station for questioning.

The vandal refused to open the door to the police, and during the attempt to arrest him, he tried to attack one of the policemen with an operating electric screwdriver.

Only after being tased was the suspect arrested. He will be brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court today for a remand hearing.