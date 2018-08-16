Foreign Ministry: Corbyn's efforts to hide anti-Semitism 'stink'

Foreign Ministry spokesman slams Corbyn's efforts to avoid being labeled an anti-Semite, says it 'stinks to high heaven.'

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon on Thursday morning slammed Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for his efforts at hiding his hatred of Israel.

"I doubt that anyone has ever invested so much effort in finding ways to attack any other country in the world," Nahshon tweeted. "This is major acrobatics, for Israel haters who don’t want to be labeled as antisemites."

"It may be Kosher, but it stinks to high heaven ...."

On Tuesday, after photos of him laying a wreath on the graves of the Black September terrorists who killed 11 Israelis during the 1972 Olympic games, Corbyn claimed Israel killed "dozens of children" in Gaza during the past few months.

In fact, the vast majority of those killed were Hamas terrorists.

Earlier this month, Corbyn apologized for his party's anti-Semitism, writing in The Guardian, "People who dish out anti-Semitic poison need to understand: You do not do it in my name. You are not my supporters and have no place in our movement.”

However, Corbyn himself has been accused of holding anti-Semitic views by senior UK Jewish leaders. Corbyn has also been criticized for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

According to The Guardian, Corbyn is likely to recant and adopt a broad definition of anti-Semitism.

The move is expected to take place at the party convention in early September.

Last month, Labour refused to adopt the International Anti-Semitism Task Force's definition of anti-Semitism, a move widely criticized by Britain's Jewish community.