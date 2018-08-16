Watch: Arutz Sheva greets new Nefesh B'Nefesh Olim

Arutz Sheva greeted the 239 new immigrants who arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

Passengers on the flight included dozens of Jewish communal leaders and 27 medical professionals as well as a diverse group of individuals from 24 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. On board the flight were 30 families, 90 children, three sets of twins and 57 future lone soldiers.

