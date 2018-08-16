Jay Shapiro tells us that analyzing the Middle East is extremely profitable.
The so-called experts on the Middle East do not want any problems solved since this would destroy their source of income.
Middle East experts? You made us laugh
The Middle East is the goose that lays the golden egg for the experts who want to keep all the problems without solving them.
