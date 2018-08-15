The ceremony marking the replacement of the military secretary to the prime minister took place Wednesday in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, in the presence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, ministers and senior defense establishment officials.

Colonel Avi Balut, who was appointed military secretary, replacing Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano, who will be appointed commander of the Gaza Division.

Balut, who commanded the IDF commando unit, will be promoted to brigadier general. Balut is a graduate of the "Bnei David" preparatory program in the community of Eli. He was formerly the commander of the 101st Paratroopers Brigade and was wounded during Operation Cast Lead. Later he served as commander of the Magellan unit, the commander of the Hevron Brigade, and then the commander of the commando unit.

"The role of the military secretary is much more vital than what is commonly understood in the public and is becoming more and more crucial over time," Netanyahu said. "Because he connects all the security forces, and not just the security forces. In the work of an Israeli prime minister, this mediation is critical."

"You did it in an extraordinary way," the prime minister said, turning his gaze to Toledano. "But, of course, the component that is no less important, and in my eyes, even more important, is the ability to be the connection between the prime minister and the opposite direction, in the direction of the IDF, towards the other security forces."

"I think that whoever was a fighter will always be sensitive to the price of his actions, to the cost of war. The price of war is heavy, it is terrible, and the knowledge that we have no choice but to pay this price, this knowledge always tells us how we reduce it.

"I think Eliezer, and I am sure that you know (in a clear way to stand out) that this factwas always before you, as I see it, and I did not have to explain it - along with the firmness, the determination to always know the price of war.

The prime minister emphasized to Balut, "I trust you will be there, alongside the need to win the war." Netanyahu again turned to outgoing secretary Toledano and told him that "from all these aspects I can tell you one thing: thank you."

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot said at the ceremony that "Eliezer was appointed to the position after a series of generals who served in this position and fulfilled [his duty] with great talent. His appointment as commander of the Gaza Division, perhaps the most complex division at this time, is the expression of the tremendous appreciation and the fact that you entered here three years ago as an officer and commander, and that is how you will leave this position tomorrow. I think this reflects the tremendous trust I have in you and the members of the General Staff who have chosen you for the position."

The outgoing military secretary, Brigadier General Toledano, told the audience that "every morning at the entrance to the bureau I read the letters 'Prime Minister's Office' and blessed the fact that we have the right to defend ourselves by ourselves. To be sovereign in the Land of Israel."

Toledano turned to Netanyahu, "Mr. prime minister, for three years I accompanied you on the most difficult task of all - the preservation of Israel's security. The military secretary is one of the secret people of the State of Israel. As such, I was amazed at the hundreds of daring operations that were approved on your desk, with the constant emphasis: "Everyone is coming back."

"Stubborn activity against the nuclear agreement with Iran, steadfastness against a wave of Palestinian terror, dealing with the intensification of our enemies, near and far, in depth discussions, and of course Gaza and secret diplomacy," the outgoing secretary elaborated.

The incoming military secretary, Col. Avi Balut, said: "When I enter the position, I feel awe and reverence to belong to such an important forum that it can do good in reality and great things for the State of Israel. "

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for choosing me for the position. I undertake to do everything in my power to fulfill my responsibility in the widest sense of the word."