The current Torah portion of parashat Shoftim outlines a bold program for the establishment of a Torah society in the Land of Israel.

In this week's fast and furious edition of Temple Talk, Yitchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman examine current events and trends within Israel on the backdrop of the high ideals of parashat Shoftim and the unique challenges offered by the spiritually-intense month of Elul.