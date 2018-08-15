Italy: 12 rescued from collapsed bridge

Rescue workers work all night to find survivors of bridge collapse that killed nearly 40 people.

Rescue workers worked all night to find survivors of the deadly bridge collapse near Genoa, Italy.

"We are not giving up, we have already saved twelve people from the rubble," firefighter Emanuele Gippi told the AFP agency. "We will work around the clock until we reach the last victim."

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Tunneli said that the senior management of Autostrade per l'Italia , which is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, "must resign before anything else."

He told RAI television that the government intends to cancel the agreement granting the company the license to maintain the A10 toll road that connects Genoa to the French border.

The government also intends to demand "significant sanctions" from the company, he said.Interior Minister Natao Salvini said yesterday that the officials would "pay, pay everything, and pay dearly."

Police are investigating the disaster that has claimed the lives of at least 39 people. It is not yet clear what caused the bridge to collapse, which occurred while maintenance was being carried out, and during a heavy rainstorm.