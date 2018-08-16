Recent wave of violence just one manifestation of how Left has changed. On virtually every issue Left has grown far more radical.

The recent wave of violence is just one manifestation of how the Left has changed. On virtually every issue the Left has grown far more radical than it was just a few years ago, and they want it to grow even more radical.

Two weeks ago, progressives and 2020 presidential contenders gathered at Netroots Nation, a major left-wing convention in New Orleans. Tucker Carlson Tonight sent a team to investigate what attendees really believe.

Reuters Black Lives Matter Houston head speaks at Netroots Nation conference

Reuters Attendees cheer as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes stage