The recent wave of violence is just one manifestation of how the Left has changed. On virtually every issue the Left has grown far more radical than it was just a few years ago, and they want it to grow even more radical.
Two weeks ago, progressives and 2020 presidential contenders gathered at Netroots Nation, a major left-wing convention in New Orleans. Tucker Carlson Tonight sent a team to investigate what attendees really believe.
Black Lives Matter Houston head speaks at Netroots Nation conference
Reuters
Attendees cheer as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes stage
Reuters
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference
Reuters
