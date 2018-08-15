Toddler nearly drowns in central Israel

A young boy is in moderate condition after nearly drowning in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion earlier on Wednesday.

The 3-year-old victim was treated by United Hatzalah first responders in Rishon Lezion after nearly drowning in a local pool run by the city's culture and sports division.

He was pulled from the water by people nearby and then received treatment from United Hatzalah EMTs, who arrived within a few moments after being alerted to the incident.

The toddler was transported via ambulance to a hospital, where he will receive further treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

On Monday, a boy about the age of a year and a half nearly drowned in a municipal pool in Dimona. He was evacuated to an intensive care unit in moderate condition, and police opened an investigation.