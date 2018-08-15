Epheh Battalion Commander: Fighters ready for any challenge

Paratroopers from Battalion 890 - spearhead of the infantry - train together with Air Force aircraft, artillery, and armored forces.

The fighters of the Paratroopers Brigade 890 Epheh Battalion trained together with the Air Force, artillery, and armored forces.

The battalion exercise lasted three days, during which fighters carried out battalion attacks with live ammunition and mock fire at several locations, together with IDF helicopters.

890 Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Efraim Avni affirmed the fighters were ready for any challenge. The battalion is the infantry spearhead in all IDF combat contexts.

Recently, before the training period, the battalion occupied a zone in the Lebanese sector and carried out a variety of activities to protect Israeli citizens in the north of the country.

The Paratroopers Brigade is currently in the midst of extensive training aimed at increasing the brigade's readiness in a variety of sectors and scenarios.

Flash 90 Paratrooper praying on Golan Heights