'Warriors: Our most important resource'

47 officers successfully completed the 18th graduating class of the Tactical Command College in Glilot.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of Ground Forces Commander Major General Kobi Barak and Military Colleges Commander General Amir Baram. During the moving ceremony the students received a bachelor's degree from Bar-Ilan University.

The 47 officers from Ground Forces will command combat battalions starting this October. For two years the officers learned the military profession in all its aspects. Tactics, military history, and command are just some of the subjects learned by the officers during the course.

IDF Spokesman Graduation

Military Colleges Commander Major General Baram said at the closing ceremony that "among the many resources entrusted to us by the State, the fighters under your command are the most important resource of all.

"The Tactical Command College is developing victorious commanders who are exemplary figures for all who surround them," said Tactical Command College Commander Col. Pini Yosef, "Eighteenth cycle graduates: you are model figures. As such continue developing commanders like you."