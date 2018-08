Man who rammed vehicle into Parliament barrier identified as Sudanese immigrant.

British Police on Wednesday released the name of the man suspected of ramming a vehicle into the London Parliament's security barrier.

Several people were injured in the attack, but none are in life-threatening condition.

The 29-year-old suspect, Salih Khater, is a Sudanese immigrant to Britain, UK media reported.

According to the Sun, Khater spent several hours Monday night searching for a target. He was not previously known to the police.

He is currently in police custody.