Thirteen years ago today, the disengagement plan, remembered forever in the history of Israel as an expression of governmental arbitrariness, was used for the cynical exploitation of democracy and indifference of absurd proportions.

I've been a Knesset Member for many years and I've gone through quite a few sorrowful, joyous, and infuriating experiences. But the feelings of anger and astonishment I felt on the day of the disengagement plan Knesset vote were engraved in my heart.

This was in October 2004. The tension in the plenum could be cut with a knife. I vehemently opposed the plan - but unfortunately it passed and the disengagement was completed.

Since that day, and through the months when I moved to live with the Gush residents until today, these feelings only grow stronger.

Anger and astonishment at the destruction of flourishing settlements in the Land of Israel, without reason, without justification, without explanation.

Anger and astonishment at the scorched democratic land left behind by the planners and executors.

Anger and astonishment at the pictures of our enemies from the terrorist organizations who celebrated their victory among the ruins of synagogues and study halls.

Thirteen years have passed since then. Despite the "promises" of the dream of disengagement, Gaza has not become Switzerland of the Middle East. We had to go back there a few times; Not to plow and plant as the Gush Katif residents did, but to remove a security threat to the southern communities - a threat that was exacerbated by the disengagement.

But I'm sure we also learned the lesson just as robustly.

As long as I'm in public life, I'll continue to remind my colleagues of the lessons of the disengagement and will strongly oppose the recurrence of such a plan in other parts of the Land of Israel.

