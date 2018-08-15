Water company shuts tap due to suspicious test result

The Mey Eden company, which sells bottled mineral water, on Wednesday responded to claims that it is not currently supplying water due to pollution in the springs.

"Twice a day, Mey Eden tests the Slokia Spring water," the company said. "In addition, the company tests its products on an hourly basis. In the last test, there was a deviation from the standard. As a result, the water flowing into the factory was immediately stopped, and the issue was reported to Israel's Health Ministry, as is required in such cases."

"The factory has continued working as usual and filling the bottles and water jugs with the water from the Mey Eden factory in Katzrin."

Earlier on Wednesday, five students were hospitalized at Bnei Brak's Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital after it was suspected that they had contracted leptospirosis while hiking in the Jordan River.

On Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry reported that 14 people had been infected with leptospirosis, and an additional 50 are suspected of having contracted the disease.

According to reports, Israel's Health Ministry is considering closing all northern streams running off the Jordan River.

The Ministry has requested that individuals with a fever above 38 degrees (100.4 Fahrenheit) who immersed in the water of the Zaki, Yehudiya, Meshushim (Hexagon Pool), and Zavitan streams starting July 1, 2018, less than 3 weeks ago, contact their family doctor.