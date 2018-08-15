Watch live: 239 new Olim come home

57 future Lone Soldiers are among 239 North American Olim arriving in Israel on Wednesday on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

This specially chartered flight is generously being sponsored by Denver, Colorado local, Heidi Rothberg in coordination with Jewish National Fund-USA and facilitated in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (KKL), JNF-USA and Tzofim-Garin Tzabar.



The passengers on this flight include dozens of Jewish communal leaders and 27 medical professionals as well as a diverse group of individuals from 24 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. On board the flight are 30 families, 90 children, and three sets of twins.



A special welcome ceremony for the new Olim will be held at Ben Gurion Airport upon the flight’s arrival and will include more than one thousand guests, friends, family members and Israeli dignitaries.





