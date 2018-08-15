Young Israel thanks U.S. for support for Israel

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to the White House and a bipartisan Congress for their continued support of Israel, after President Donald Trump signed into law the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for 2019 (NDDA), which allocates significant aid for Israel, and following the Trump administration’s condemnation of the latest rocket attacks from Gaza.

The NDDA includes $500 million for Israel’s missile-defense systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, and up to $50 million that will be used collaboratively by the U.S. and Israel to help detect Hamas terror tunnels into Israel.

These funds are in addition to the over $3 billion in security assistance that the United States provides Israel annually.

After Hamas recently fired approximately 200 rockets into Israel, the Trump Administration publicly expressed support for Israel and defended Israel’s right to defend itself against the missile attacks from Hamas.

“The National Council of Young Israel is extraordinarily grateful to President Trump, his Administration and Congress for their ongoing support of the State of Israel and their willingness to take definitive and decisive steps intended to ensure the safety and security of one of the United States’ best friends,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss.

“By allocating substantial funds intended to bolster Israel’s ability to defend herself against the ongoing barrage of rockets from Hamas and investing in Israel’s ability to discover and destroy the terror tunnels used by Hamas terrorists to infiltrate Israel and attack its citizens, the United States is clearly demonstrating that the U.S.-Israel relationship is as strong and as significant as ever,” he added.

“By denouncing the cowardly rocket attacks from Hamas that terrorize innocent men, women, and children, and unequivocally asserting Israel’s inherent right to defend herself, President Trump’s Administration is taking a principled position that sadly not many other countries seem willing to take,” continued Weiss.

“It is our hope and prayer that the United States will continue to stand side-by-side with Israel in its time of need and maintain its deep desire to continue bolstering the bond that exists between these two special nations.”

In December of 2016, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a defense policy bill which includes more than $600 million for missile defense cooperation with Israel.

This aid is separate from the memorandum of understanding signed between Israel and the U.S. in September of that year, and which grants Israel $3.8 billion annually beginning in 2018 and through 2028.

After the memorandum of understanding was signed, Republican senators said they would seek to overturn part of it so that Israel can receive even more aid.