Arab MKs to turn to EU over Nationality Law

MKs from Joint List to meet EU foreign policy chief, warn her of the "dangers" of the Nationality Law.

MKs from the Arab Joint List party are planning to meet next month with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, in order to present the "dangers" in the Nationality Law recently approved by the Knesset.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that the Arabs are conducting a battle for existence and the right to self-determination, and therefore there is no room to back down.

She added that activities against the Nationality Law will take place on the popular, parliamentary and international levels, including meetings with UN officials and human rights organizations. A demand will be made to launch an investigation against Israel for violation of the minority rights law, she said.

In a post on her Facebook page, Touma-Sliman called the Nationality Law "racist" and added, "This is our homeland, and we will never stand aside in the face of attempts to turn us into exiles in our homeland. We will lead the struggle until the end of the occupation and all manifestations of discrimination and racism, just as we have done for 70 years.”

The Nationality Law states that Israel is the Jewish people's nation state and establishes as law Israel's flag, symbols, the Hebrew language, and various other items mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

The law does not affect the rights of minority citizens in Israel, but has been criticized by Arab countries which claimed that it is discriminatory.

Former chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat claimed the law “aims at destroying the two-state solution and replacing it with an apartheid regime.”