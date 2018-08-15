This is the time to make a break-even move in your investments

Doug reviews what an investor needs to consider when purchasing an ETF, and why this investment may benefit American expats.





Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., offers a lesson on the benefits of ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). When you want to invest for the long term and make some solid investments, ETFs may help increase your portfolio’s returns.

August is “How to Make Money in the Stock Market Month” on the podcast. During the entire month of August, The Goldstein on Gelt Show will feature topics about the stock market and how investors can arrange their investments to maximize potential growth while minimizing risk.