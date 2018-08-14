Liberman faces difficulty appointing Chief of Staff

Supreme Court petitions against two members of the Goldberg Committee for appointment of senior officials "neutralize" committee work and prevent Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman from submitting the names of two candidates for the post of the next Chief of Staff.

Petitions were filed against Yaakov Nagel and Iris Stark. The Supreme Court hearings will probably begin next month, and it is unclear how long it will take until a decision is made.

According to the News 2 report, senior official's appointments will be delayed at least until the end of the petition's investigation.

Many appointments are on the agenda, including that of the next Bank of Israel Governor and the next Police Commissioner, should Internal Security Minister Erdan decide not to extend the term of current Police Chief Roni Alshich.

The procedure for selecting the next Chief of Staff began last week, after the Defense Minister interviewed four generals: Aviv Kochavi, Yair Golan, Nitzan Alon, and Eyal Zamir. Prime Minister Netanyahu will also interview the candidates, and after examining their suitability by the Advisory Committee for Appointment of Senior Civil Servants, it will be decided who will be the next Chief of Staff.