In light of the agreement being forged between Israel and Hamas, Education Minister and Security Cabinet member Naftali Bennett announced tonight that the Jewish Home Party would oppose an agreement based on a temporary calm, which would allow Hamas to rearm and regroup for the next round of terror.

Minister Bennett explained, “This ‘quiet’ will award Hamas total immunity to replenish tens of thousands of rockets threatening all parts of the country, and allow them to launch a war against Israel at a time and under conditions most convenient to them. This will ultimately lead to the opening of two highly dangerous fronts, to the north and to the south - at a time determined by the enemy and under their conditions.”

He stressed, “After 130 days under attack and rocket fire, we must not reward terrorists without the return of our captives and our fallen. The terrorists will learn that terror pays, and Israel's power of deterrent will be harmed.”

Minister Bennett made clear that opposition to the plan for a “mock quiet" did not then mean an operation to conquer Gaza:

“There's an alternative that doesn't involve a ground operation into Gaza, which we oppose,” he said, and added, “We've initiated a plan to eliminate the terror from Gaza without maneuvering ground forces into Gaza, yet exacting a decisive price from Hamas. We put forward the plan in the relevant security forums – at this stage it hasn't yet been adopted, but we'll continue to promote this.”