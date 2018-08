Siberian Husky dog 'Miley', stolen by Bedouins and found in Tel Sheva; Police document reunion between dog and owner.





During a police operation in the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, the police noticed a Siberian Husky dog suspected of being stolen in the yard of a house.

A social network investigation revealed that the dog was "Miley", whose owners sought public help in locating her.

After checking the chip, police called a Be'er Sheva resident and informed him Miley was found.

The man quickly arrived to the police station and all that remained for the policemen was to watch the moving reunion.