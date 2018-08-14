MK advances compulsory vaccination bill

Knesset Interior Committee member MK Oren Hazan (Likud) is initiating a bill forcing parents to vaccinate their children if they want to send them to kindergarten.

The bill seeks to combat parents choosing not to vaccinate their young children and send them to kindergarten unvaccinated as required by the Health Ministry.

Flash 90 Hazan

"Parents who do not want to vaccinate their children should not harm public health," Hazan asserted. "I respect the freedom of choice in caring for children. The problem is that when we do not vaccinate, our children's risk of contracting unnecessary diseases and other complications increases, and I will not allow it.

"As a child, I suffered from health problems that led to multiple hospitalizations. I'm certain my parents wouldn't want me to be exposed to other unnecessary illnesses. So today, as father of little Uri I don't want anyone to endanger my child.

"After all, every parent knows well how in kindergarten viruses jump from one child to another, and when one has a fever the whole kindergarten is sick. When that's the case, there's no reason to take the risk with other dangerous and unnecessary illnesses," claimed MK Hazan.