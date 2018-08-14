Elor Azariya: My life has been threatened

Elazar Azariya, the soldier convicted of killing a wounded terrorist in Hevron, reacted furiously to the decision of the Israel police not to allow him to carry a personal firearm.

Azariya took issue with the police labeling him a danger to the public.

"The words are dangerous to the public. I never thought and believed that I would hear them being told about me," he wrote on Facebook.

"I enlisted in the army and chose combat service to defend the State of Israel and I did it with great pride," he said. "As everyone knows, I and my family received and receive constant threats to our lives from terrorist organizations, and we also received a rifle bullet in the mailbox."

"We complained about this to the Israel Police and to the IDF during my stay in one of the detention facilities, and amazingly, nothing was done," Azariya said.

A few months ago, MK Nava Boker (Likud) asked that the state allow Azariya to carry weapons, because she said that his life was in danger.

Benjamin Malka, Elazar Azaria's former lawyer, responded, "I think that they are too strict with Elor, who servedhis sentence and paid his debt to society. The police must examine whether there is a concrete threat or not. This is the only parameter that must be taken into consideration by decision-makers regarding the issue of arms licenses."