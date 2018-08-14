Bennett on Yair Golan: He should have apologized

Education Minister says general's entire career should be taken into account, but an apology is long past due.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett addressed on Tuesday the letter sent by 100 bereaved families criticizing the candidacy of Maj. Gen. Yair Golan for the position of IDF Chief of Staff.

In an interview with Radio South, Bennett referred to Golan's "speech process" at the 2016 Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony. "This expression was very bad. My problem with it is not that he expressed it, but there are those who think he did."

"I think he should have apologized a long time ago and the defense minister should have asked him to apologize. It would have done a lot of good not only so that he could get the job, but because the statement was very bad.

Bennett was asked whether Golan's statement should be taken into account when deciding whether to appoint him as chief of staff, and replied: "There is an officer here who devoted his life to the security of Israel and we have to weigh all things. We should not ignore the statement, nor should we ignore the career," explained the chairman of the Jewish Home party/