Elor Azariya denied weapons license permit

Police reject request for permit to carry a weapon on grounds that shooting of wounded terrorist proves Azariya is dangerous.

The police rejected Elor Azariya's request for a weapons permit Tuesday, apparently because of his conviction of killing a neutralized terrorist in Hevron.

Azariya, who was released from prison for the killing of the terrorist in May, submitted an official request to the Ministry of Public Security for approval. The request was rejected by the police on the grounds that his actions prove he represents a danger to the public.

A few months ago, MK Nava Boker (Likud) asked that the state allow Azariya to carry weapons, because she said that his life was in danger.

Benjamin Malka, Elazar Azaria's former lawyer, responded, "I think that they are too strict with Elor, who servedhis sentence and paid his debt to society. The police must examine whether there is a concrete threat or not. This is the only parameter that must be taken into consideration by decision-makers regarding the issue of arms licenses."