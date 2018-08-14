Chicago ball field renamed in memory of Jewish teen

Community names baseball field in memory of Jewish teen who died after lengthy battle with cancer.

A Chicago-area ball field was renamed in memory of a local Orthodox Jewish youth who loved to play there and who died last year after a long battle with cancer.

Caleb Field in Laramie Park was dedicated Monday in memory of Caleb Maeir, who died on Dec. 9, 2017, at the age of 19.

An avid baseball and basketball player, Caleb was known for his warm smile and friendliness; one of his favorite parts of baseball was shaking his opponents’ hands after the game.

He was a junior at Ida Crown Jewish Academy when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. For two-and-a-half years, students and community members rallied around, forming a movement dubbed “Team Caleb” led by fellow student Roni Allswang that was dedicated to performing acts of kindness in his honor.

After high school, Caleb embarked on a year of yeshiva study in Israel, but was forced to return home as his cancer progressed. Team Caleb stepped up its efforts, raising $220,000 by selling neon-themed Team Caleb bracelets and fielding a team in the Jerusalem marathon. They donated proceeds to Israeli foster home Beit El Ezraki and Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

After Caleb passed away, Ezra Jaffe, one of Caleb’s coaches, spearheaded the initiative to rename the much-used baseball diamond at Laramie Park.

Susan Aberman, president of Skokie Park District’s board of trustees, said the village is usually conservative with naming rights, but Caleb represents “exceptional contribution and service to the park district.” Ezra Jaffe said “the prayers at the [Western Wall] and universities and the charity raised was unbelievable: I know it made a difference.”

Roni Allswang plans on either making the Team Caleb movement a non-profit organization or merging with a non-profit organization to provide sports equipment for underprivileged communities. Allswang recalls Caleb’s mom, Dena Broekman, saying: “We were Caleb’s lifeline, and Caleb was ours.”

“To have this field named in Caleb’s memory is really something I can’t put into words,” David Maeir, Caleb’s father, told the Patch news site.