Dozens dead in Italian highway bridge collapse

The Polcevera Viaduct or Morandi Bridge of Highway A10 near Genoa collapsed on Tuesday morning.

According to Italy's ambulance service, dozens of people were killed in the collapse.

An eyewitness told Sky News that there were eight or nine cars on the bridge at the time of its collapse. Another eyewitness, Davida Richi, told La Stampa that "first the central pole began to crumble, and then the rest of it collapsed."

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Tonineli said the bridge collapse was a "terrible tragedy."

The bridge was built in the 1960s and restructuring work was carried out in 2016.