London: Police arrest driver who crashed security barrier

Parliament Square in London has been closed by armed police with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene after a car crashed a parliament barrier, according to Reuters.
The driver crashed while driving at high speed towards the barriers. According to the Metro, he did not have a front license plate when he crashed.
A number of people were injured in the incident, including several cyclists.
Police have arrested the driver.
It is not clear whether the incident is terror-related.
