London: Police arrest driver who crashed security barrier

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Parliament Square in London has been closed by armed police with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene after a car crashed a parliament barrier, according to Reuters.

The driver crashed while driving at high speed towards the barriers. According to the Metro, he did not have a front license plate when he crashed.

A number of people were injured in the incident, including several cyclists.

Police have arrested the driver.

It is not clear whether the incident is terror-related.




