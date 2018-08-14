Wounded IDF soldier regains consciousness

IDF soldier seriously wounded in training accident regains consciousness, communicates with relatives.

The IDF soldier who suffered very serious back injuries during a training accident earlier this month regained consciousness and communicated with his relatives, Yediot Ahronot reported.

The soldier is part of the IDF's elite "Maglan" unit.

In the accident, which occurred on August 5, the soldier jumped into a patch of thorns during a unit exercise. Initial investigations showed that a rock that was in the patch had caused him serious back injuries and irreversible damage.

The soldier, who has already undergone several surgical procedures, will require a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Yediot Ahronot added that on Monday, after he regained consciousness and began began breathing independently, the soldier was transferred to the hospital's trauma unit.