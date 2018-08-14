Islamist organization: Join forces against Israel

Senior member of extremist Islamist organization calls on Arab armies to unite their forces against Israel.

The radical Islamist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir (the Islamic Liberation Party), which operates in Israel and in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, continues to preach for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate with Jerusalem as its capital.

Dr. Mus'ab Abu Arqoub, a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir's Information Ministry in “Palestine”, called on the Arab armies to free themselves from the “American tyrant” and to move their forces to topple the Arab regimes as a first step towards action for the Islamic nation.

In his speech, Abu Arqoub turned directly to the armies of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and asked them to fight the “allies of Satan”, a reference to the United States.

Such action, Abu Arqoub said, should be reflected in the provision of aid to Gaza, the liberation of "Palestine" and Jerusalem, and the practical implementation of Islamic religious law (Sharia) in “Palestine”.

He further stated that the Jewish entity is a “robbing entity that is located on Islamic land”, and therefore it is forbidden to hold negotiations or agree to a ceasefire with it.

Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamic organization, that says its "ideology is Islam", and strives to gather all the Muslim states under the orbit of a unified super-state, a renewal of the old caliphate, in which strict Sharia law will be imposed.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan in 2016 moved to outlaw the organization in Israel and have it declared an illegal association.