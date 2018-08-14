Arab MKs urged to resign from the Knesset

The Palestinian National Committee for the Boycott of Israel (BNC) is calling on Knesset members from the Joint List to start discussing the usefulness of "Palestinian" participation in the Israeli Knesset, in response to the recently approved Nationality Law, which it called "racist."

In a statement, the committee said that there is a need for discussion on the national level in view of the Israeli efforts to legitimize "apartheid" and Israel's accelerated march toward fascism.

The committee noted that the overwhelming majority of the "Palestinian people" demand that the Nationality Law and other "racist" laws be cancelled, that the "colonialist" Israeli regime be prosecuted and that the popular resistance be escalated in order to ensure national liberation, self-determination and the return of the refugees.

The committee also called on the United Nations to publish a list of Israeli and international companies operating in the “settlements”, and asked all countries to refrain from importing goods and services from companies that support “settlements”.

The Nationality Law, which was recently approved by the Knesset, states that Israel is the Jewish people's nation state and establishes as law Israel's flag, symbols, the Hebrew language, and various other items mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

The law does not affect the rights of minority citizens in Israel.

It has been criticized by Palestinian Authority (PA) officials. Former chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat claimed the law “aims at destroying the two-state solution and replacing it with an apartheid regime.”

One Arab MK, Zouheir Bahloul of the Zionist Union, recently announced his resignation in protest of the Nationality Law.