Busted Jordanian terror cell was made up of ISIS supporters

Jordan says terrorist cell targeted in weekend raid was made up of supporters of ISIS.

Jordan said on Monday that a "terror cell" that was targeted in a deadly raid by security forces on the weekend was made up of supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

Saturday's raid, during which three jihadists were killed and five arrested, revealed that the militants were preparing a series of "terrorist" attacks in Jordan, Interior Minister Samir Mubaideen said, according to AFP.

A joint unit of special forces, police and army troops raided a house in Salt, a town northwest of Amman, a day after an officer was killed and six were wounded in a bomb blast in a nearby town during a music festival.

Four members of Jordan's security forces were also killed in the operation.

The suspects "were not part of an organization but followed its takfiri (Sunni Muslim extremist) ideology and supported Daesh", Mubaideen told a news conference, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

All of them were Jordanians, he added.

"The raid also foiled other plots to carry out a series of terrorist operations against security installations and public gatherings," he said, according to AFP.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghneimat said "a horrific amount of explosives" was found in the jihadists' hideout.

"The explosives were primed to be used and linked to timers," she said.

Jordan has been targeted by several terrorist attacks in recent years, particularly since it became a leading member of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

At least one hundred detainees have been sentenced to death in Jordan in recent years, many on charges related to membership in Islamist groups, who could face capital punishment.

Last year, Jordan executed 15 people, including one man who was convicted of an attack on an intelligence compound near a Palestinian “refugee camp” in which five security personnel were killed. Another five were involved in an assault by security forces on a hideout by suspected ISIS jihadists in Irbid in the same year.

Last November, a court in Amman jailed a Jordanian man for 10 years for plotting attacks on behalf of ISIS against an air base used by the coalition fighting the jihadists.

In February it was reported that Jordanian intelligence had foiled several terrorist attacks by ISIS targeting the U.S. embassy in Amman and Israeli businessmen visiting Jordan.