Netanyahu condemns detention of Peter Beinart

PM asks why left-wing activist detained at Ben Gurion Airport, says Israel a country 'where people voice their opinions freely.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the detention of American left-wing Jewish activist Peter Beinart at Ben Gurion Airport.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu heard of Mr. Beinart's questioning at Ben Gurion airport and immediately spoke with Israel's security forces to inquire how this happened. He was told it was an administrative mistake. Israel is an open society which welcomes all--critics and supporters alike. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where people voice their opinions freely and robustly," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Beinart was detained by a security official while visiting Israel for his niece's bat mitvah. The official asked him about his involvement in a left-wing protest in Hevron.