Barkat to attend inauguration of Paraguayan president

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat will, today (Monday, 13 August 2018), leave for Paraguay at the request of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Paraguayan President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez.

Mayor Barkat is attending the ceremony following the opening of the Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem, which came on the heels of the transfer of the American and Guatemalan embassies to the capital. During the Embassy opening, Barkat hosted outgoing President of Paraguay Horacio Cartes in Jerusalem.

During his visit, Barkat will meet with both President Cartes and President-elect Benitez, and will discuss strengthening ties between the two countries and the continuation of many existing collaborations.

Upon his departure, Barkat said, "It is a great honor for me to accept the Prime Minister's request and to represent the State of Israel abroad. At the opening of the Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem, I spoke with the outgoing President about developing economic cooperation between our two countries and I look forward to strengthening Paraguay's special relationship with the State of Israel with the President-elect. I will bring blessings on behalf of the State of Israel and Jerusalem."