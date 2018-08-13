Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited the IDF Gaza Division this morning and held a situation assessment meeting with the Chief of Staff, GOC Southern Command, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Gaza Division Commander, and a Shin Bet representative.

After the assessment Liberman said, "First of all, I'd like to express my appreciation to the commanders and soldiers who are determined and imbued with the spirit of battle, who perform holy work for the safety of the citizens of Israel.

"Since the start of the 'March of Return' incidents, Hamas has absorbed 168 dead, 4,348 wounded, and dozens of terror infrastructures destroyed. The question of the next round of fighting is not 'if' but 'when'. I'm sure we'll do what needs to be done, the way it needs to be done.

"We're conducting a responsible and powerful security policy. Responsible security policy doesn't answer to talk-back artists, newspaper headlines, or public opinion. We're prepared and know what to do and how to do it."

The political-security cabinet convened yesterday to discuss the Gaza situation on the backdrop of regional contacts to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the continued security tensions in the south. Liberman pushed to expand IDF activity in Gaza and a much more aggressive policy toward Hamas.