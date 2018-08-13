Khamenei: We won't negotiate with the US

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei refuses to negotiate with US Pres. Trump, says Iran's problems are 'internal,' not due to sanctions.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday refused US President Donald Trump's offer to negotiate.

In a tweet, Khamenei wrote, "Recently, U.S. officials have been talking blatantly about us. Beside sanctions, they are talking about war and negotiations."

"In this regard, let me say a few words to the people: THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S.."

Earlier on Monday, Khamenei claimed the US sanctions will not necessarily harm Iran .

"Today's livelihood problems do not emerge from outside; they are internal," he tweeted. "If actions are taken more efficiently, more prudently, more swiftly and more firmly, #sanctions cannot have much effect and they can be resisted."

Earlier this month, Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran, urging countries not to do business with them. An additional set of sanctions will go into effect on November 4.

Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May, but has called for direct negotiations and emphasized his willingness to re-evaluate his decision if changes to the deal are made.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called Trump's offer to talk "psychological warfare." Last month, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdul Razza Rakhmani Fazi rejected Trump’s call as well, insisting the US is untrustworthy and therefore Iran cannot recognize it as a negotiating partner.