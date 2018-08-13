Rabbinate worker arrested on suspicion of bribery

The senior employee allegedly received bribes and favors in the form of money in exchange for special benefits.

The building of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel is located in Jerualem.

A senior public official in the Chief Rabbinate was one of a number of suspects arrested for bribery schemes.

The senior employee allegedly received bribes and favors in the form of money in exchange for special benefits within the framework of his job and consequentially, in violation of the law.

"The matter is being investigated by the police, and the suspect is a dedicated and professional worker,” the Chief Rabbinate said in a statement.

“The Rabbinate relies on the legal authorities and wants the investigation to be completed as soon as possible and hopes for the full innocence of the worker."

Five suspects were detained for questioning, and eight others were arrested on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The suspects were arrested as their homes and offices were being searched. In several homes, hundreds of thousands of dollars were discovered. They were brought in to the police for questioning, and in the afternoon hours, they will be taken to the Magistrate's Court in Rishon Letzion.

The investigation was conducted by the Israel Police, the Customs Investigation and VAT Office in Tel Aviv, the Tax Authority, the Prohibition of Money Laundering Authority and the Economy Department of the State Attorney's Office.