Tel Aviv's Facebook page hacked

The Tel Aviv municipality's Facebook page was hacked by what appeared to be a child.

On Monday morning, many users noticed something odd on the Tel Aviv municipality's Facebook page. Instead of the usual administrative announcements and pictures of its renowned beaches, the page was plastered in pictures of pictures of Spiderman and other superhero references.

According to the hacker, the Facebook page is the work of a child named 'Harel' whose mother had brought him to work with her during the summer vacation. 'Harel' uploaded pictures of him and posted statuses to his third-grade class.

Amid growing speculation regarding the circumstances of the hack, Tel Aviv said that it was "checking the circumstances" of its social media and promised to get to the bottom of the matter.