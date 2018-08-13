'Confusion, shock and pain' with campaign against Major General

A former commander responds to a campaign against the appointment of Major General Yair Golan as chief of staff.

The former deputy commander of the Jordan Valley Brigade, Shalom Eisner, expressed his displeasure with a letter from bereaved family members of fallen soldiers that expressed opposition to the appointment Major General Yair Golan as the new chief of staff for the IDF.

"Confusion, shock and strong pain hit me when I saw the letter against Major General Yair Golan," Eisner wrote on his Facebook page.

The letter was sent to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman as he proceeds with a selection process for a new IDF Chief of Staff to succeed Gadi Eizenkot, whose term expires on December 31.

Eisner described Golan as "a superior commander who is courageous, honest and has spent his whole life working for the security of the people and the land.”

“How can one claim that he is unworthy,” Eisner asked.

Eisner attacked the Im Titrzu movement for using bereaved family members to launch a campaign against Golan.

"This time you made a big mistake,” he said, addressing the Im Tirtzu movement. “The use of bereaved family members of fallen soldiers to attack a general in the IDF is a misuse of the IDF and the sanctity of Israeli bereavement.”

More than just a blow to Yair Golan, Eisner believes that the campaign against Golan harmed the IDF.

“I believe that the IDF has been badly hurt with an improper intervention against a worthy commander who led many with devotion on behalf of Israel to the IDF’s success, which taught us the value of victory more than once,” he said.