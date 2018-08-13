Yeshivat Hakotel's new students land in Israel

Over 50 new students at Yeshivat Hakotel's overseas program landed on Monday morning at Ben Gurion Airport.

The students were welcomed by the yeshiva staff, who lauded the students for choosing to dedicate a year of their lives to studying Torah in Israel.

"After 2,000 years of exile, Torah continues to shine here in Jerusalem, the holy city of Israel, the beginning of the growth of our redemption," said yeshiva head Rabbi Baruch Vider.

Rabbi Reuven Targin, coordinator of the Overseas Program, notes the uniqueness of the program at Yeshivat HaKotel. "In our yeshiva when you come here for a year in Israel, you really are in Israel, studying together, living and living together with the Israeli students. The living and interpersonal encounter with the rabbis of Jerusalem between the walls creates an unforgettable experience that teaches the life of a mission in the Diaspora and in the Land of Israel. "

The Yeshiva of the Western Wall in Jerusalem is still mourning the recent death of the yeshiva's president and founder, Rabbi Hayyim Yeshayahu Hadari. "Elul and the High Holidays were very big for him. He was a man of Shabbat and festivals was and Elul is a time of preparation and preparation for holidays," said the yeshiva.

Yeshivat Hakotel CEO Motti Gerbi said that "The new 100 students that are joining j100 more new students in the Mechina Yedidya preparatory program and the Beit Meir Yeshiva, which is operated by Yeshivat HaKotel."

"I say good luck to yeshiva head Rabbi Baruch Vidar and to the heads of the preparatory schools, Rabbi Shmuel Nathanson and Rabbi Eliav Hacohen and to the educational teams. Happy New Year" he added.