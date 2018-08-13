Wine loses kosher certification over support for Israel

The haredi Badatz kashrut agency decided to strip a brand of wine of its kosher certification due to its open support for the State of Israel.

The Badatz is run by the Edah Haharedit, a fiercely anti-Israel haredi organization. It is one of the largest and most widely used Kashrut supervision authorities in Israel.

According to a report by Kan, the Psagot Winery in the Binyamin region recently launched a special collectible bottle celebrating Israel's 70th birthday. The bottle raised the ire of the Badatz, which summarily decided to strip the winery of its kosher certification due to its opposition to the Zionist movement.

The report showed the bottles with the Badatz symbol covered with a white sticker. A worker said to Kan that the wine is still kosher and confirmed that the Badatz was angered by the wine label's design. "They simply did not like the label so they said it should be covered," he said.

The dust up with the Psagot Winery comes after the Badatz came under fire last month for barring employees of Ethiopian descent at the “Barkan” winery from becoming directly involved in the production of wine.

The requirement imposed by the Edah Haharedit on Barkan as a condition for the winery’s continued use of its Kashrut supervision services – which are key to maintaining Barkan’s large share of the haredi market – stems from a rabbinic prohibition against the consumption of uncooked wine handled by non-Jews. Originally a ban on drinking wine which may have been used for pagan rituals, the prohibition was later expanded to all uncooked wine handled by non-Jews, with the aim of curbing assimilation.

In the case of the Barkan winery, the prohibition raises long-standing issues concerning the Jewishness of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel.

In the 1970s, both of Israel’s chief rabbis – Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef and Rabbi Shlomo Goren – ruled that the “Beta Israel”, a community of Ethiopians claiming to be part of a lost tribe of Israel, were in fact a genuine Jewish community with a tradition of ties to the Jewish people.

Disputes with other rabbinic authorities, however, prompted the requirement that Ethiopian immigrants coming to Israel undergo conversion ceremonies administered by the Israeli Chief Rabbinate, to remove any remaining doubt regarding their status as Jews.

Despite their conversions, the Edah Haharedit - which does not recognize the State of Israel and has long been critical of state-administered conversions – has maintained a policy of barring Ethiopian Jews from directly handling wine at wineries which employ the Edah Haharedit Kashrut certification service.