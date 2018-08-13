Report: Israel asked US not to cut UNRWA's budget

New report says Israel asked US not to cut aid to Gaza, to avoid violence on the border.

Israel asked the US not to cut the funding it provides to UNRWA in Gaza, reports said.

UNRWA is the United Nations agency for "Palestinian refugees."

According to Israel Hayom, Israel made the request in order to reduce the chance of violence on the Gaza-Israel border and to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Inside sources told Israel Hayom that the stance was presented to US President Donald Trump's representatives a few months ago, and is still in force today. The report also said that the US-Israel discussions on the topic were due to the Trump administration's re-evaluation of UNRWA.

In January, the US announced its decision to cut some of its funding to UNRWA, citing a need to undertake a fundamental re-examination of the organization, both in the way it operates and the way it is funded.

In July, UNRWA announced its decision to cut over 250 jobs, claiming the decision was due to the US budget cuts.

Notoriously anti-Israel, UNRWA has allowed its facilities to be used for attacks on Israel. During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.

Earlier this year, the director of UNRWA operations in Gaza expressed his support for the anti-Israel marches along the Israel-Gaza border and pledged that the organization’s medical centers will provide care for “Palestinian refugees” who might sustain injuries during them.