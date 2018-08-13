Demolition order for home of Adam terrorist

IDF soldiers issue demolition order for home of terrorist who murdered Yotam Ovadia on July 26.

IDF soldiers operating in the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar overnight Sunday issued a demolition order for the home of the family of the terrorist who carried the stabbing attack in the town of Adam on July 26.

During the attack, the terrorist murdered Yotam Ovadia and injured two others. Kobar is the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf and murdered three members of the Salomon family a year ago.

Also on Sunday night, IDF soldiers arrested in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria 11 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken for questioning.

The forces also confiscated weapons and an ammunition belt. The findings were transferred to security forces.

In another operation overnight Sunday, IDF forces seized thousands of shekels of terrorist money, as part of an ongoing campaign against money used for terrorism.