Hamas cleric: Jews were 'transformed' into apes and pigs

During a recent parliamentary session in Gaza, Hamas MP and cleric Yunis Al-Astal recited at length quotes from the Quran, vilifying the Jews and comparing them to apes and pigs.

The Gaza parliamentary session aired on the Lebanon-based Al-Quds TV and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"We do not have time to list their abominations, which merited their transformation into apes and pigs," said Al-Astal, adding that due to these faults, Jewish scholars were described as "dogs," and the simple people were described as "donkeys."

Al-Astal further said that Allah has gathered "those corrupters" in Palestine in order "to annihilate their corruption at the hands of His servants of great might," and ended with a recommendation to produce a generation of "servants of Allah with great might."

The comparison made between Jews and apes and pigs is nothing new as this is a comparison often used by Arab leaders and Muslim clerics.

Hamas politburo member Fathi Hammad, who in the past served as the terrorist group's interior minister, has in the past vowed to annihilate the “brothers of apes and pigs”, meaning the Jews.

Hamas is not alone in this regard, as officials affiliated with the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is often touted by the West as a peace partner of Israel, have made similar statements.

PA Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Hussein has said Muslims are in a religious war against the Jews who, he said, are the "descendants of apes and pigs."