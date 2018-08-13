Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life

Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood's Supreme Guide to life in prison on accusations of inciting violence.

An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced the Muslim Brotherhood's Supreme Guide, Mohamed Badie, to life in prison in a retrial on accusations of inciting street violence, his lawyer said, according to AFP.

Four other leaders of the group were sentenced to life in prison as well, said defense lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud. He named the others as Mohamed el-Beltagi, Essam el-Erian, Safwat Higazi and El-Husseini Antar.

"We will appeal the sentences within 60 days," the lawyer told AFP, adding that four other people were sentenced to jail terms of between 10 and 15 years.

The accusations date back to July 2013 when Muslim Brotherhood leaders and members marched in Giza, west of Cairo, in protest over the ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, a member of the group.

The defendants were charged with terrorism, attempted murder, forming an armed group to attack citizens, and illegal possession of firearms, according to AFP.

Badie and the others were initially sentenced in September 2014 to life in prison, but Egypt's court of cassation cancelled the ruling and ordered the retrial.

Egyptian authorities have launched a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters since the 2013 ouster of Morsi.

As part of the crackdown, thousands of Brotherhood supporters have been jailed and the group was blacklisted as a terrorist organization.

Last May, an Egyptian court sentenced Badie to life in prison for "planning violent attacks".

Badie has in the past called for a jihad (holy war) to liberate Jerusalem from Israeli rule. A video released by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) showed him telling the court that his movement was not against Egypt but only against the Jews.